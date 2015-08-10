BRIEF-Senetas Corp updates on trading halt
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Temporarily suspends Anite Plc securities from official list effective from 10/08/2015 5:00 pm at request of company pending an announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m