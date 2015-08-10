BRIEF-Senetas Corp updates on trading halt
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Media 6 SA :
* 9 months revenue 46.6 million euros ($51.2 million) versus 40.0 million a year ago (+16.5 pct)
* Q3 revenue 16.5 million euros versus 15.2 million euros a year ago (+8.6 pct)
Source text: bit.ly/1DCLoOm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m