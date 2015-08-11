BRIEF-MIPS Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 4.9 million
* Q1 NET SALES AT SEK 21.1 MILLION (10.3) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 11 Galenica AG :
* H1 consolidated net sales of Galenica Group rose by 7.9 pct in the first half of 2015 to 1,792.3 million Swiss francs ($1.82 billion)
* H1 net profit before deduction of minority interests rose by 5.5 pct to 157.8 million Swiss francs and net profit after deduction of minority interests declined by 2.8 pct to 130.8 million Swiss francs
* H1 EBIT 200.8 million Swiss francs versus 189.0 million Swiss francs year ago
* Is raising the profit forecast and expects that 2015 - calculated at average exchange rates during the first half of 2015 - will see 20th consecutive increase in profit, both before and after minority interests Source text - bit.ly/1J0OcVF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9840 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday. * MYLAN/GLAXO: Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday said it disagrees with the reasoning behind the U.S. Food and Drug Ad