BRIEF-Ferratum Q1 EBIT EUR 6.8 million, up 31.9 pct YOY
* Q1 EBIT OF EUR 6.8 MILLION - UP 31.9% YEAR-ON-YEAR
Aug 11 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Sells its distribution activities in Norway and Sweden to current management and enter into exclusive distribution agreements
* Transaction value is about 30 million Norwegian crowns ($3.7 million)
* Transaction involves three subsidiaries in Norway and Sweden; Vardia Forsikring AS, Vardia Eksterne Kanaler AS and Vardia Försäkring AB
* Reported results will also improve
* Vardia and distribution companies enter into exclusive distribution agreements with an initial duration to 2019
* Firmly believes that operational business will continue as usual
* Operations in Denmark will also be reduced significantly
* Has also appointed Terje Finholdt as CFO of Vardia Group
* Has also appointed Terje Finholdt as CFO of Vardia Group

* Lasse Sørensen is the new CEO of Vardia in Denmark
($1 = 8.2180 Norwegian crowns)
* Q1 OPERATING EBIT INCREASES BY MORE THAN 50 PERCENT TO EUR 13.3 MILLION