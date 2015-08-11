BRIEF-MIPS Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 4.9 million
* Q1 NET SALES AT SEK 21.1 MILLION (10.3) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 11 CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA :
* Turnover increases in period up to mid-year by 5.7 million euros to 212.9 million euros ($234 million)
* H1 EBIT improved by 0.8 million euros to -7.0 million euros
* In 2015, group turnover for all business segments is to reach a figure in range of 515 million to 535 million euros, and EBIT is to be in a target corridor of 32 million to 38 million euros
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday. * MYLAN/GLAXO: Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday said it disagrees with the reasoning behind the U.S. Food and Drug Ad