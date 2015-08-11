Aug 11 GAM Holding AG :

* Group's operating income for first half of 2015 totalled 303.6 million Swiss francs ($309 million), compared to 316.1 million Swiss francs in second half of 2014

* H1 net fee and commission income declined 2 pct

* H1 underlying net profit of 81.2 million Swiss francs, basic earnings per share of 0.51 Swiss francs, IFRS net profit of 80.9 million Swiss francs

* New operating model defined, projected cost reductions of 20 mln+ Swiss francs annually, fully implemented by year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon:

