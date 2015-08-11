Aug 11 Solar A/S :

* Q2 revenue 2.67 billion Danish crowns ($393 million)versus 2.48 billion crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITA 48 million crowns versus 0 million crowns year ago

* Says for Solar in total expect organic growth between approximately 4 pct and 7 pct in 2015

* Raises our expectations for 2015, for which we now expect revenue between 10.5 billion - 10.8 billion crowns against previous 10.0 billion - 10.3 billion crowns

* Sees 2015 EBITA between 240 million - 290 million crowns against previous 200 million - 250 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.7934 Danish crowns)