BRIEF-Egypt's Global Telecom Holding posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders $26 million versus profit of $48 million year ago
Aug 11 Clavister Holding AB :
* Has signed a 3-year license and support agreement worth 1.8 million euros ($2 million) with Regus to secure Internet connectivity on-demand to its clients Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders $26 million versus profit of $48 million year ago
* SMA still expects sales of 830-900 mln eur in 2017 (Adds industry context, details on H2)