BRIEF-Egypt's Global Telecom Holding posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders $26 million versus profit of $48 million year ago
Aug 11 Yougov Plc
* Trading for year ended July 31 2015 is in line with board's expectations
* Has maintained double-digit revenue growth, with USA continuing to perform particularly well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders $26 million versus profit of $48 million year ago
* SMA still expects sales of 830-900 mln eur in 2017 (Adds industry context, details on H2)