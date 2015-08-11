BRIEF-Bahrain's Takaful International Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 80,811 dinars versus 114,796 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2r43uUM) Further company coverage: )
Aug 11 FCA
* Issued a public censure against co-operative bank plc (co-op bank) for breaching its listing rules
* Has decided not to impose a financial penalty on co-op bank
* Censures co-operative bank for listing rules breaches and failing to be open with regulator Source text(bit.ly/1UA3tR6) Further company coverage:
* Says both boards recommend acceptance of detailed voluntary public takeover offer by Bain Capital and Cinven