BRIEF-Egypt's Global Telecom Holding posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders $26 million versus profit of $48 million year ago
Aug 11 Manz AG CEO tells Reuters
* Earnings situation will improve, but sales likely won't be sufficient to generate a FY profit
* Has high hopes for battery business, demand for electro-mobility huge in U.S. and Asia Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders $26 million versus profit of $48 million year ago
* SMA still expects sales of 830-900 mln eur in 2017 (Adds industry context, details on H2)