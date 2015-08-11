UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom Q1 core profit beats expectations
* German mobile service revenues up 1.4 pct excluding regulation (Adds CEO comment, background, details)
Aug 11 Konecranes Abp :
* shares rise about 18 percent after Terex merger announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)
* German mobile service revenues up 1.4 pct excluding regulation (Adds CEO comment, background, details)
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1