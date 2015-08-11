Aug 11 Paion AG :

* Starts EU phase III study with remimazolam in indication general anesthesia

* Efficacy and tolerability of remimazolam will be investigated in comparison to anesthesia with propofol

* Multicenter, randomized and controlled european phase III study with planned 530 patients undergoing cardiac surgery

* Patient recruitment is expected to complete in 2016