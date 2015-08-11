BRIEF-Ipsen sees 2020 sales to exceed 2.5 billion euros
* IPSEN PRESENTS ITS NEW STRATEGY AND IMPROVED 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS
Aug 11 Paion AG :
* Starts EU phase III study with remimazolam in indication general anesthesia
* Efficacy and tolerability of remimazolam will be investigated in comparison to anesthesia with propofol
* Multicenter, randomized and controlled european phase III study with planned 530 patients undergoing cardiac surgery
* Patient recruitment is expected to complete in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO