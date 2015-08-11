Aug 11 Telecom Plus Plc

* Confirms it has continued to trade in line with management expectations since it announced results on 22 June 2015

* Remain on track to meet market expectations for adjusted pre-tax profits of between 54 mln stg and 58 mln stg for current financial year

* Remain on track to deliver a 15 pct increase in dividend to 46 pence per share

* Anticipate that trading conditions will remain challenging until other major suppliers announce a reduction to their standard variable pricing