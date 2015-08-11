Aug 11 Incity Immobilien AG :

* To increase the share capital from 18,681,814.00 euros by 23,818,186.00 euros ($26 million)to 42,500,000.00 euros

* Subscription ratio was adjusted to 1:1.27 and subscription price set at 1.05 euros, company is therefore expecting to receive gross issue proceeds of 25,009,095.30 euros Source text - bit.ly/1J98wWT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)