UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom Q1 core profit beats expectations
* German mobile service revenues up 1.4 pct excluding regulation (Adds CEO comment, background, details)
Aug 11 Cancom Se
* Says double-digit sales and earnings growth in q2 and first half of year
* Says q2 was characterized by a strong growth dynamic
* Says sales increase of 24.6% over same quarter last year to 232.3 million euros
* Says group ebitda rose by 17.1% to 13.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 11 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday: