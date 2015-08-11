Aug 11 Investec Property Fund Ltd

* Acquisition of a property portfolio from Zenprop for 7.06 billion rand

* Transaction to be funded 50 pct with equity (underwritten) and 50 pct with debt

* 65.2 pct irrevocable commitments/letters of comfort in support of transaction

* Acquisition results in an increase in asset base from c. 9.5 billion rand (post Griffin acquisition) to 16.4 billion rand