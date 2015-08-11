BRIEF-Fortuna Q1 EBITDA falls 36 percent, amounts staked up
* says total amounts staked in q1 increased by 20.1 percent to eur 302.2 million
Aug 11 Royal Hali Iplik Tekstil Mobilya AS :
* Sets up new unit Royal Teppiche GMBH for increasing effectiveness in sales abroad
* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd