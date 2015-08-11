BRIEF-Fortuna Q1 EBITDA falls 36 percent, amounts staked up
* says total amounts staked in q1 increased by 20.1 percent to eur 302.2 million
Aug 11 AS Roma SpA :
* Signs agreement with AC Milan on definitive disposal of Alessio Romagnoli for 25 million euros ($27.66 million)
* Moreover AS Roma to receive 30 percent of future contract exceeding in case of transfer of the player
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* says total amounts staked in q1 increased by 20.1 percent to eur 302.2 million
* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd