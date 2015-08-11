Aug 11 Societe Pour l'Informatique Industrielle SA :

* Q1 revenue 80.6 million euros ($89.1 million) versus 75.8 million euros year ago (+ 6.3 pct)

* Says it is on course to achieve FY targets

* Proposes dividend of 0.08 euros per share