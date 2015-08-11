Deutsche Telekom Q1 core profit up 7.5 pct
FRANKFURT, May 11 Deutsche Telekom reported a better-than-expected 7.5-percent rise first-quarter core profit and sales on Thursday, helped by growth in Germany and the United States.
Aug 11 Societe Pour l'Informatique Industrielle SA :
* Q1 revenue 80.6 million euros ($89.1 million) versus 75.8 million euros year ago (+ 6.3 pct)
* Says it is on course to achieve FY targets
* Proposes dividend of 0.08 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
