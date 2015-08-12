BRIEF-United Electronics' board elects chairman
May 10 United Electronics Co Ltd * Says board elects Wang Donghui as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qqChi3 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Aug 12 Opera Software said on Wednesday:
* Q2 revenues $146.2 million (preliminary $146 million)
* Q2 ebitda $29.5 million (preliminary $29 million)
* The company gave preliminary Q2 numbers and a cut in its outlook on Aug 7. The guidance given in that statement was repeated on Wednesday
* The lowered outlook was "due in particular to softness in the non-Instant play video advertising part of Operas advertising business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
May 10 United Electronics Co Ltd * Says board elects Wang Donghui as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qqChi3 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sabre chooses inap for new multi-year ip services agreement at inap's dallas data center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: