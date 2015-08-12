BRIEF-Tropical Paradise declare dividends
* Says declared final dividend of 0.0702 rupees per no par value ordinary share and 16.00 rupees per preference share in respect financial year ending 30 june 2017
Aug 12 Marine Harvest :
* Q2 operational EBIT falls to NOK 719 million compared to NOK 698 million in a Reuters poll and NOK 1,220 million in the same period a year ago
* Says harvest guidance for 2015 is 430,000 tonnes, 10 000 tonnes lower than previous guidance
* Proposes quarterly dividend of NOK 1.30 per share flat from previous quarter
* Q2 harvest volume 104,158 tonnes (Reuters poll 104,000 tonnes)
* Says Q3 has started strong, with improved prices in all main markets
* "With an expected limited supply growth in the periods to come, we expect the market balance to remain tight".
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group turnover 539.6 million rupees versus 484.8 million rupees year ago