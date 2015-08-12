BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 133.7 million rupees versus profit62.4 million rupees year ago
Aug 12 Bertrandt AG :
* 9-month revenues rose year on year by 8.1 percent to 678.5 million euros ($751.17 million) (previous year 627.8 million euros)
* 9-month operating profit climbed to 62.1 million euros (previous year 60.3 million euros)
* 9-month post-tax earnings hit 41.9 million euros (previous year 41.8 million euros) Source text - bit.ly/1To7gUt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 133.7 million rupees versus profit62.4 million rupees year ago
* Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2017 were 54,847, higher by 6 percent, compared to April 2016