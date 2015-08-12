Aug 12 Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Q2 revenue 15,000 Norwegian crowns ($1,816.62) versus 564,000 crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA loss 18.6 million crowns versus loss 14.3 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net loss 21.3 million crowns versus loss 17.0 million crowns year ago

* Maintains its financial guidance for 2015

* For full year 2015, expects core cost base to be in range of 55 million - 63 million crowns

* Management is currently exploring funding options beyond 2015 either by equity, debt, bonds, or a combination thereof

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2571 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)