BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 133.7 million rupees versus profit62.4 million rupees year ago
Aug 12 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Q2 revenue 15,000 Norwegian crowns ($1,816.62) versus 564,000 crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss 18.6 million crowns versus loss 14.3 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net loss 21.3 million crowns versus loss 17.0 million crowns year ago
* Maintains its financial guidance for 2015
* For full year 2015, expects core cost base to be in range of 55 million - 63 million crowns
* Management is currently exploring funding options beyond 2015 either by equity, debt, bonds, or a combination thereof
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2571 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 133.7 million rupees versus profit62.4 million rupees year ago
* Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2017 were 54,847, higher by 6 percent, compared to April 2016