Aug 12 Bjorn Borg AB, Q2 results:

* Net sales increased by 2 percent to SEK 99.2 million (97.0)

* The gross profit margin rose to 53.0 percent (52.5).

* Operating loss amounted to SEK 1.7 million, compared with year-earlier profit of SEK 0.5 million

* The loss after tax amounted to SEK 2.3 million, compared with year-earlier profit of SEK 2.2 million.

* Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.04 (0.15). Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)