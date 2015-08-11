Aug 11 Mmi Group Ltd

* Issued two bonds on 6 August 2015 totalling 1.25 billion rand

* 7-Year fixed rate 980 million rand bond was issued at 2.73 pct over government benchmark bond being r2023

* 10-Year fixed rate r270 million bond was issued at 3.05 pct over government benchmark bond being r186.