BRIEF-CIM Financial Services reports HY pre-tax profit 203.6 mln rupees
* HY ended March 2017 net interest income 330.7 million rupees versus 254.3 million rupees year ago
Aug 11 Mmi Group Ltd
* Issued two bonds on 6 August 2015 totalling 1.25 billion rand
* 7-Year fixed rate 980 million rand bond was issued at 2.73 pct over government benchmark bond being r2023
* 10-Year fixed rate r270 million bond was issued at 3.05 pct over government benchmark bond being r186. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HY ended March 2017 net interest income 330.7 million rupees versus 254.3 million rupees year ago
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNS MORTGAGE LOAN FOR 508,000 EUROS WITH BANCO SABADELL