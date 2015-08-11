BRIEF-Zhejiang Orient Holdings to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 18
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.13 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17
Aug 11 Triceps.pl SA :
* July 2015 revenue 614,556 zlotys ($161,585)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8033 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.13 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17
ZURICH, May 11 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday: