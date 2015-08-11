BRIEF-Zhejiang Orient Holdings to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 18
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.13 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17
Aug 11 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):
* Tanser Seramik increases stake in Usak Seramik to 28.54 percent from 21.73 percent at 5.0 million lira ($1.81 million)
* Tanislar Yapi Malzemeleri increases stake in Usak Seramik to 11.65 pct at 8.6 million lira
* Transactions realized at 1.70 lira per share
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7635 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
