UPDATE 1-German Sun King's SolarWorld to file for insolvency
* Shares in Frankfurt-listed shares down 82 pct (Recasts, adds context, comment from CEO and founder)
Aug 11 Afren Plc
* Review and sale of assets
* Appointed simon appell, daniel imison and catherine williamson of alixpartners as administrators
* No other company within Afren Group has appointed administrators or taken any other step to commence insolvency proceedings
* Administrators currently undertaking a review of all assets; have appointed blackstone group as financial advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 10 Germany's Solarworld has filed for insolvency proceedings, defeated by Chinese competition which has flooded the market with cheap solar panels.