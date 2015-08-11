Aug 11 Fastnet Oil & Gas Plc :

* Board believes that economic conditions have created an environment in which it is not possible for Fastnet to find partners to carry

* Has not been able to identify M&A opportunity, in oil and gas sector, which would create value for shareholders

* Therefore be a suitable use of company's available cash of us$15.9 million (as at 31 july 2015).

* Board has determined that it is not in best interests of shareholders to either pursue M&A opportunities or to expend further resources on company's existing assets

* To undertake fundamental change in business pursuant to AIM rules and ESM rules and seek shareholder approval to adopt investing policy, focused on investments in healthcare

* Intention to terminate all further expenditure on its Celtic Sea portfolio of licensing options