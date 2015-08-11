Deutsche Telekom Q1 core profit up 7.5 pct
FRANKFURT, May 11 Deutsche Telekom reported a better-than-expected 7.5-percent rise first-quarter core profit and sales on Thursday, helped by growth in Germany and the United States.
Aug 11 Lagardere :
* Signs an agreement for the acquisition of Paradies, an airport travel retail leader in North America
* Agreement aims at acquiring 100 percent of equity of Paradies holding company, representing approximately 80 percent of activities in aggregate
* Price for acquisition, payable in cash, is $530 million
* Transaction is expected to be finalised during the fourth quarter of 2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 11 Deutsche Telekom reported a better-than-expected 7.5-percent rise first-quarter core profit and sales on Thursday, helped by growth in Germany and the United States.
May 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.