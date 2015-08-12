Aug 12 Apetit Oyj :

* Q2 consolidated net sales 100.2 million euros ($111.0 million) versus 98.1 million euros eur year ago

* Q2 operating loss ex-items 0.7 million euros versus profit 0.7 million euros year ago

* Assessment of profit performance for full year is unchanged.

* Will not issue any estimates of expected full-year net sales

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)