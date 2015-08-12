BRIEF-Live Oak Bancshares says to form new JV with First Data Corp
* Live Oak Bancshares- on May 9, 2017, co announced execution of a transaction agreement to form new joint venture with First Data Corporation
Aug 12 Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge :
* Q2 net interest income 368 million Norwegian crowns ($44.57 million) versus 342 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net income 260 million crowns versus 353 million crowns year ago
* Q2 loan losses 36 million crowns versus 22 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2574 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Live Oak Bancshares- on May 9, 2017, co announced execution of a transaction agreement to form new joint venture with First Data Corporation
ATHENS, May 10 Greece will complete a shortlist by the end of the year of potential contractors for a 1.45 billion euro ($1.58 billion) project to expand the Athens metro, the head of operator Attiko Metro said on Wednesday.