BRIEF-Sabre sign multi-year IP services agreement with Internap
* Sabre chooses inap for new multi-year ip services agreement at inap's dallas data center
Aug 12 TIE Kinetix NV
* Q3 total revenue (excluding EU projects) increase by 10.2 percent to 5.2 million euros ($5.8 million)(Q2 2015: 4.7 million euros)
* Q3 EBITDA, excluding EU projects and one-time costs amounts to 646,000 euros (Q2 2015: 178,000 euros)
* Q3 strong order intake of 2.9 million euros (Q2 2015: 2.5 million euros)
bit.ly/1IJMt3x ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share