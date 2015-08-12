BRIEF-Sabre sign multi-year IP services agreement with Internap
* Sabre chooses inap for new multi-year ip services agreement at inap's dallas data center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 12 Efore Oyj :
* Q2 net sales 23.7 million euros ($26.25 million) versus 22.5 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating profit ex-items 0.0 million euros versus loss 0.4 million euros year ago
* Estimates its net sales of financial year 2015 to be 86 million-96 million euros
* Sees 2015 results from operating activities without one-time items to be 2 million-5 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sabre chooses inap for new multi-year ip services agreement at inap's dallas data center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: