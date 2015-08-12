BRIEF-Array BioPharma Q3 loss per share $0.21
* Array biopharma reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
Aug 12 Oxford Pharmascience Group Plc
* Preliminary pharmacokinetic data and initiation of pilot clinical study to demonstrate improved GI profile for oxpzero ibuprofen
* Company has commenced dosing in second phase of study
* Headline results on second phase are expected to be released in q4 2015, along with complete pk data and further taste masking assessments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Array biopharma reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Proteon Therapeutics announces first quarter 2017 financial results