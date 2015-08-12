BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 133.7 million rupees versus profit62.4 million rupees year ago
Aug 12 Funcom NV :
* Received and accepted an offer from KGJ Investments regarding maturity dates of $3.95 million working capital loan and $6.2 million convertible bond
* KGJI has offered to extend current maturity dates for working capital loan and convertible bond from earlier of June 30, 2016 or 2016 Funcom AGM to Dec. 15, 2016
* Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2017 were 54,847, higher by 6 percent, compared to April 2016