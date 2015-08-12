BRIEF-Eli Lilly says Leigh Ann Pusey joins as senior VP of Corporate Affairs and Communications
* Leigh Ann Pusey joins Lilly as senior vice president of corporate affairs and communications
Aug 12 Sectra Ab says:
* Gets order from University Hospitals, in Cleveland, US.
* Order regarding storage of medical pictures.
* Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. Announces the appointment of James L. Coyne to its board of directors