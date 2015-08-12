Aug 12 Centrum Finansowe Banku BPS SA (CFB BPS) :

* Q2 revenue 2.9 million zlotys ($769,006) versus 3.2 million zlotys a year ago

* Q2 net loss of 50,333 zlotys versus profit of 335,864 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7711 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)