Aug 12 Zenitel NV :

* H1 revenue increased by 9.2 percent to 37.2 million euros ($41.2 million)

* H1 EBITDA is 2.5 million euros, 8.7 percent higher than a year ago

* H1 net profit of 1.5 million euros against 0.6 million euros a year ago

* Expects second half-year results to be in line with last year

Source text: bit.ly/1Mnmc0X Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)