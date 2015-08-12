BRIEF-Sabre sign multi-year IP services agreement with Internap
* Sabre chooses inap for new multi-year ip services agreement at inap's dallas data center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 12 Softronic AB :
* Q2 revenue 161.5 million Swedish crowns ($18.70 million)versus 148.3 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 12.9 million crowns versus 9.9 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6367 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sabre chooses inap for new multi-year ip services agreement at inap's dallas data center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: