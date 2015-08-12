BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 133.7 million rupees versus profit62.4 million rupees year ago
Aug 12 Dalmoreprodukt :
* H1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 223.9 million roubles ($3.5 million) versus 113.2 million roubles year ago
* H1 revenue to RAS of 2.92 billion roubles versus 2.04 billion roubles year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1gyDx9w
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.3400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 133.7 million rupees versus profit62.4 million rupees year ago
* Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2017 were 54,847, higher by 6 percent, compared to April 2016