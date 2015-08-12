BRIEF-Sabre sign multi-year IP services agreement with Internap
* Sabre chooses inap for new multi-year ip services agreement at inap's dallas data center
Aug 12 Idex ASA :
* Q2 total revenue 33,000 Norwegian crowns ($3,980.08) versus 6,000 crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss 48.0 million crowns versus loss 25.0 million crowns year ago
* Says in H2 2015, IDEX and undisclosed global payments company will commence a worldwide biometric payment card programme
* Says strategic partnership with the global payments company expected to deliver initial trials in H2 2015 which should lead to shipments from late 2016
($1 = 8.2913 Norwegian crowns)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share