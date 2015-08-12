BRIEF-Sabre sign multi-year IP services agreement with Internap
* Sabre chooses inap for new multi-year ip services agreement at inap's dallas data center
Aug 12 DGC One :
* Says wins order worth 25 million sek over two years
* Order of data communication services from Västra Götalandsregionen (public sector authority in South-West of Sweden) Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share