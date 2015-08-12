BRIEF-Orient Tradelink appoints Mukesh Bhatnagar as CEO
* Says appointment of Mukesh Bhatnagar as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 12 Jenoptik AG
* Receives three multi-million euro orders for railway technology
* Has concluded framework agreements with a total volume of more than six million euros with three european rail vehicle manufacturers Further company coverage:
* IT IS A PREREQUISITE FOR ALL CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS THAT THE COMPANY WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ OMX AS SOON AS POSSIBLE