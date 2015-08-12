Aug 12 Sparebank 1 SMN :

* Says recorded a profit of 871 million Norwegian crowns ($105.80 million) in H1 2015 compared with 963 million crowns in same period last year

* Q2 net interest income 467 million crowns versus 430 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net income 430 million crowns versus 464 million crowns year ago

* Q2 loan losses 35 million crowns versus 15 million crowns year ago

($1 = 8.2326 Norwegian crowns)