Aug 12 Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Q2 net interest income 441 million Danish crowns ($65.78 million) versus 430 million crowns year ago

* Q2 pre-tax profit 206 million crowns versus 163 million crowns year ago

* Q2 core earnings 231 million crowns versus 190 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2015 core earnings before impairment is maintained, while impairment losses are expected to hover around 300 million - 350 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

