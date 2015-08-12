BRIEF-IsoRay Q3 loss per share $0.02
* Isoray announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Aug 12 Medica Pro Familia SA :
* Q2 revenue 2.1 million zlotys ($555,820) versus 1.5 million zlotys year on year
* Q2 net loss of 94,296 zlotys versus profit of 148,475 zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7782 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Isoray announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Aevi Genomic Medicine announces plans to initiate Phase 2 clinical trial to confirm genetic responders to AEVI-001 and first quarter 2017 operating results