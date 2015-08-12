Aug 12 Nattopharma ASA :

* Has signed an agreement with TG Montgomery to enter Swedish market with brand MenaQ7 - K2 vitamin

* Says TG Montgomery is one of NattoPharma's largest customers of the brand MenaQ7

* TG Montgomery expects shortly to get twice as many customers in Sweden that company currently has in Norway

