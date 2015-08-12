Aug 12 Skue Sparebank :

* Q2 net interest income 37.2 million Norwegian crowns ($4.60 million) versus 33.7 million crowns year ago

* Q2 reversal of loan losses 1.4 million crowns versus loan losses 3.6 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net income 24.8 million crowns versus 16.6 million crowns year ago

* Estimates that loan losses will be lower going forward compared with previous years

* Sees commission income and other income to remain stable in coming period

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1483 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)