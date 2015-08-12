BRIEF-Capital Market Authority announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance co’s shares
* Announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance Company’S shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2q2ADCi) Further company coverage:
Aug 12 Skue Sparebank :
* Q2 net interest income 37.2 million Norwegian crowns ($4.60 million) versus 33.7 million crowns year ago
* Q2 reversal of loan losses 1.4 million crowns versus loan losses 3.6 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net income 24.8 million crowns versus 16.6 million crowns year ago
* Estimates that loan losses will be lower going forward compared with previous years
* Sees commission income and other income to remain stable in coming period
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1483 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance Company’S shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2q2ADCi) Further company coverage:
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - revenues for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 23.0 pct to $53,574 from $43,546 in same period of 2016